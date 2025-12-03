Sheriff’s office lieutenant who started career in Miami Valley dies

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lt. J. Bryan White died this week.

“Lt. White served the citizens of Madison County with honor, integrity, and unwavering commitment. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the department said in a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

White began his law enforcement career with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office shared its condolences on social media, saying, “Our thoughts [and] prayers are with the White family and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. ”

In 2008, White joined the Ohio Attorney General’s Office - Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Ohio BCI). He worked there as a special agent until 2018 and was among those awarded the AG’s Distinguished Law Enforcement Group Achievement Award in 2021 for his work on the Pike County Rhoden Murder Task Force.

Attorney General Dave Yost shared his condolences in a statement on Wednesday.

“Lieutenant Bryan White embodied the badge – he was the ultimate cop’s cop. His death is a devastating loss to Ohio’s law enforcement community," Yost said in part.

He later transitioned from Ohio BCI to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in 2019, serving as the Commander of the Investigations Division.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group