Sheriff’s office looking for witnesses to crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

Needmore Road motorcycle crash (Mason Fletcher/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Can you help?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to a crash that took place on Tuesday evening in Harrison Township.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, a crash occurred in the intersection of Needmore Road and Payne Ave.

The crash involved a grey Acura SUV and a blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported in the SUV.

Deputies are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, call Captain Daugherty at 937-890-1287.

