Sheriff’s office reports new phone scam of residents missing jury duty

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received notice about a new scam that residents are facing.

Residents are receiving calls from someone saying they are from the sheriff’s office and that the person has missed jury duty and owes money, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said that this is a scam and not give out any personal information.

If you have received a call and think that your information has been compromised, reach out to central dispatch at 419-586-7724.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group