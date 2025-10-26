Sheriff’s Office warning of Jury Duty phone call scam

FILE PHOTO.
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents of a phone call scam regarding jury duty.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it received several reports of people receiving calls from a Lieutenant Michael Bell claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and calling regarding jury duty.

The sheriff’s office said that this is a scam.

“Please do not respond to these phone calls and do not give these scammers any personal information or money,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have received this call and given the caller money or personal information, call and report it to the sheriff’s office.

