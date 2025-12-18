Sheriff’s office warns about several attempted scams across region

LOGAN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about several attempted scams.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that scammers are trying to deceive citizens into providing personal information or money.

The Sheriff’s Office highlighted several common warning signs of scams, including unsolicited calls, texts, or emails that demand immediate payment, threats of arrest or legal action, and requests for personal banking information.

Additionally, messages may falsely claim to be from law enforcement or government agencies.

Law enforcement agencies will never solicit payment or personal information through phone calls, emails, or texts, as emphasized by the Sheriff’s Office.

Public awareness is crucial in recognizing the signs of scams.

Common tactics used by scammers involve requesting payments via unconventional methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers, the sheriff’s office said.

These methods are designed to avoid traceability, as law enforcement warns that legitimate agencies do not use these channels for transactions.

Victims are urged to act promptly if they believe they have been targeted or victimized by a scam.

They should report the incident to their local law enforcement agency, documenting any messages, phone numbers, and transaction details for investigation.

Staying alert and informed is essential for the public.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages individuals to hang up immediately if they feel pressured or threatened by a caller and to refrain from clicking on suspicious links or opening unknown attachments.

