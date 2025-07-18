Area sheriff’s office warns of phone scams involving arrest warrants

Scam alert: Beware of these strange phone calls
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A popular phone scam has resurfaced across the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media saying that citizens are reporting phone calls from people identifying themselves as law enforcement officers.

The caller would then identify themselves from the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency, according to the social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say a warrant has been issued for your arrest. The reason is for a missed court date, criminal offense, or court process.

The caller will try to collect money to clear the warrant, the sheriff’s office stated.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office DOES NOT request money over the phone. Our employees do not arrange or accept money from the public in lieu of arrest or to resolve criminal or court-related matters,” they said on X, formerly Twitter.

If you have any suspicion of a phone call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!