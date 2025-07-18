Area sheriff’s office warns of phone scams involving arrest warrants

WARREN COUNTY — A popular phone scam has resurfaced across the area.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media saying that citizens are reporting phone calls from people identifying themselves as law enforcement officers.

The caller would then identify themselves from the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency, according to the social media post.

They say a warrant has been issued for your arrest. The reason is for a missed court date, criminal offense, or court process.

The caller will try to collect money to clear the warrant, the sheriff’s office stated.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office DOES NOT request money over the phone. Our employees do not arrange or accept money from the public in lieu of arrest or to resolve criminal or court-related matters,” they said on X, formerly Twitter.

If you have any suspicion of a phone call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement.

