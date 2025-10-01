Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls posing as deputies

Unknown Caller cell phone stock photo (LAIM - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MERCER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office says people have reported fraudulent phone calls from scammers claiming to be deputies.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says multiple scams are going around where callers claim to be deputies and use their actual names, according to Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

The callers say they are a “deputy” or “sergeant” from their office. They tell people that they missed jury duty, and there are warrants out for their arrest.

Criminals will then say they need to purchase gift cards to pay for their warrants.

Sheriff Timmerman said if anyone gets their calls, they should hang up immediately.

“As a reminder, NEVER give out personal information over the phone. If you feel like you have fallen victim to any scam, please call your local law enforcement to get a report,” he said.

