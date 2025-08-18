Sherrod Brown officially launches U.S. Senate campaign

FILE PHOTO. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks at a press conference on the introduction of the Senate ETHICS Act outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. The ETHICS Act, which stands for Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks, would restrict members of Congress and their immediate family members from owning or trading stocks while serving in office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OHIO — Sherrod Brown has launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

On Monday, Brown announced that he was officially launching his 2026 Senate campaign, promising to advocate for workers and “take on a rigged system that benefits corporations and billionaires at the expense of hardworking Ohioans.”

Brown served three terms in the U.S. Senate before being ousted last year by Republican Bernie Moreno.

Brown will challenge Republican Jon Husted, Ohio’s former Lieutenant Governor, who was appointed to the seat by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine after JD Vance was elected vice president in 2024.

“I didn’t plan to run for office again, but when I see what’s going on, I know I can do something about it for Ohio. That’s why I’m running for Senate,“ Brown said in a statement. ”Because even in these challenging times I still believe if you stand up for workers, treat people with respect and always fight for Ohio, you can actually make a difference."

