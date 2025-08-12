Sherrod Brown to run for U.S. Senate in 2026, reports say

Senate Democrats Discuss Senate ETHICS Act And Efforts To Ban Members Of Congress From Stock Trading WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks at a press conference on the introduction of the Senate ETHICS Act outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. The ETHICS Act, which stands for Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks, would restrict members of Congress and their immediate family members from owning or trading stocks while serving in office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has decided to run for U.S. Senate in 2026, according to multiple media reports.

Brown reportedly told his allies that he intends to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Husted next year, Cleveland.com reported.

CNN reported that Brown quietly considered this for months.

After serving three terms as U.S. Senator, Brown was defeated in the November 2024 election by Bernie Moreno.

Husted was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine in January to fill the seat that had been held by Vice President JD Vance.

News Center 7 is reaching out to Brown’s team for a statement.

