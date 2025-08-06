Shipment of counterfeit, ‘unapproved’ weight loss drugs seized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the port of Cincinnati seized $3.53 million worth of counterfeit and unapproved medications during a joint operation.

The operation uncovered counterfeit injectables and pills, including Ozempic, Semaglutide, Retatrutide, and Tirzepatide, which are in demand for weight loss.

A total of 54,843 counterfeit products were seized, according to a release from the agency.

“CBP officers in Cincinnati work tirelessly to combat the importation of illegal shipments of beauty products and medical injectables,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago.

The seized pharmaceuticals originated from countries such as Hong Kong, China, Colombia, and Korea, and were destined for 40 U.S. states, including major destinations like Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, California, and New York.

Among the counterfeit products were 16,740 injectables of counterfeit pre-filled medicated pens, including counterfeit versions of Ozempic, which is FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes but not for weight loss.

Other seized items included Botox, Juvéderm, dermal fillers, erectile dysfunction medication, and contact lenses, all of which pose potential health risks if not purchased from legitimate sources.

CBP works closely with the FDA to protect the nation’s drug supply, enforcing laws and inspecting questionable shipments to prevent the importation of dangerous products.

“These drugs can be expensive and hard to acquire in many locations, but CBP urges consumers to only purchase these medications from reputable sources. Cheap prices are not always the safest, especially when it comes to your health and wellbeing,” Sutton-Burke said.

CBP and FDA’s joint operation highlights the ongoing efforts to protect consumers from counterfeit medications, urging the public to purchase drugs from reputable sources to ensure safety and efficacy.

