1 shot in Clark County neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon, a Springfield Division of Police Lieutenant confirmed.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Kenton Street around 3:30 p.m.
A male victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with suspected non-life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant confirmed.
It is unclear if there are any suspects in this shooting.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
