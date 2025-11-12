1 shot in Clark County neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon, a Springfield Division of Police Lieutenant confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Kenton Street around 3:30 p.m.

A male victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with suspected non-life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant confirmed.

It is unclear if there are any suspects in this shooting.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

