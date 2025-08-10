Shooting reported at county fair in Ohio

Police car lights
By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A shooting was reported at a county fair in Ohio Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cuyahoga County Fair announced the incident early Sunday morning in a social media post.

They said the gunfire happened on the fairgrounds. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Fair Board Personnel are cooperating with all local law enforcement agencies at this time and have provided an official update we will be open tomorrow under standard hours of operation,” the post read.

The fair will reopen from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!