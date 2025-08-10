Shooting reported at county fair in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A shooting was reported at a county fair in Ohio Saturday night.

The Cuyahoga County Fair announced the incident early Sunday morning in a social media post.

They said the gunfire happened on the fairgrounds. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

“Fair Board Personnel are cooperating with all local law enforcement agencies at this time and have provided an official update we will be open tomorrow under standard hours of operation,” the post read.

The fair will reopen from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

