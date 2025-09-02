Shooting reported at Dayton gas station

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
FILE PHOTO (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A shooting has been reported at a Dayton gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Third Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate the shooting was at a Sunoco gas station.

No additional details were initially made available.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!