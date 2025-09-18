Shooting reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A shooting has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police were called to the area of Indiana and Heaton avenues around 11:19 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man still hospitalized; Body camera footage shows him getting tased by officer during chase
- 9-month-old boy critically injured after possible foul play, police say
- $50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Ohio Walmart
News Center 7 called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch and learned one person was reported to have been shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.
A dispatch supervisor said a suspect was in custody.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group