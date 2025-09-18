Shooting reported in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A shooting has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of Indiana and Heaton avenues around 11:19 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

News Center 7 called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch and learned one person was reported to have been shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A dispatch supervisor said a suspect was in custody.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

