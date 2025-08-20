21-year-old hurt after shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Speice Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Officers found a 21-year0old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Further information was not available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

