21-year-old hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.
Around 12:45 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Speice Avenue for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Officers found a 21-year0old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
Further information was not available.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
