Shooting reported near Dayton park

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a Dayton park.

A shooting was reported in the area of S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street near Bancroft Street around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The location of the report is near Burkham Center Park.

We have a crew on the scene. They report seeing at least four Dayton Police cruisers on the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

