Shoplifting suspect reportedly tries to shoot officer at Ohio Walmart

STARK COUNTY — A Northern Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from a Walmart and then trying to shoot a police officer.

A Canton police officer responded to the Walmart for a suspected shoplifting at a Walmart on Thursday afternoon, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The officer was inside the loss prevention office with two suspects, 21-year-old Shane Newman and 23-year-old Katerina Jeffrey, when Newman reportedly pulled out a handgun.

Police said Newman tried to shoot the officer, but the gun didn’t fire.

The officer and the store’s loss prevention specialist were then able to take Newman into custody.

After his arrest, officers recovered 50 pills that were identified as Molly.

Court records obtained by WOIO show that he’s been charged with several charges, including attempted murder.

Jeffrey was charged with complicity to commit a robbery.

