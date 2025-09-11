Shoplifting suspect steals undercover police cruiser

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A suspected shoplifter stole an unmarked police car in Westlake on Wednesday, leading officers to track and block the vehicle in Avon.

According to our news partners at WOIO-TV, the incident began when employees at the Giant Eagle on Detroit Rd. spotted a man leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid groceries. The suspect fled into a nearby wooded area, where a plainclothes detective attempted to apprehend him.

WPD Capt. Vogel reported that the suspect pointed a can of mace at the officer but did not use it, allowing the officer to continue the chase.

The suspect managed to double back towards the Giant Eagle and entered an unmarked police cruiser that was running, but did not have the keys inside, WOIO-TV reported.

Despite the officer being nearby with the keys in his pocket, the suspect drove away in the vehicle.

Officers tracked the stolen car and blocked it in Avon approximately 10 minutes later, ending the incident without a vehicle chase.

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Vadim Golovanov of Cleveland. He faces charges of robbery and felony theft, among other potential charges, pending identification.

Capt. Vogel confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

Golovanov’s arrest marks the end of a dramatic theft that involved the stealing of a police vehicle, with charges pending further identification.

