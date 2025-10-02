Shoppers excited to see Dillard’s move into former Macy’s space at Fairfield Commons

Dillard's at Fairfield Commons
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Dillard’s is planning to move into the space that Macy’s left open in March at the Mall at the Fairfield Commons.

Some shoppers were excited to hear that another anchor store was moving in at the mall. Since March, the part of the mall that housed Macy’s has sat empty.

Jillian Compton, of Dayton, said, “I was going to Mary’s since I was a kid. I mean, that’s where we’d go Christmas shopping,”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with shoppers about the new anchor store that is moving in on News Center 7, starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Compton has tons of memories at the mall from her childhood to her teenage years.

“That was the hangout spot. And then, you know, the food court, all the things, yeah, that was our spot,” Compton said.

She told News Center 7 that she has seen stores come and go. She remembers when Macy’s left in March. But now, according to a zoning permit submitted to the city of Beavercreek, Dillard’s is planning to move it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!