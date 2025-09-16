Shortage of beds, resources for mental health patients has skyrocketed

Thriveworks reports eight essential questions to regularly check children's mental health, tailored by age and focusing on specific situations.

ENON — Nearly all 50 states are experiencing a shortage of beds for patients dealing with mental health issues, according to the National Rehabilitation Institute.

This shortage comes during September, which is recognized as Suicide and Recovery Awareness Month, highlighting the urgent need for more mental health resources.

“We do not have enough resources nationally for the mental health crisis that I think everyone has noticed, especially since COVID in 2020 when symptoms increased amongst the population,” said Faye Barron, co-founder and director of clinical services at Divine Intervention.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services reports that high out-of-pocket costs for care, limited providers, inconsistent coverage for behavioral health services, and a lack of available beds continue to be barriers for people in Ohio.

Kaitlynn Ault, a social worker and counselor assistant at Divine Intervention, emphasized the lack of beds and chairs for those seeking treatment.

Ault shared her personal experience with mental health struggles, having been placed in a partial hospitalization program during high school.

Jessica Deese, a chemical dependency counselor assistant, also spoke about her lived experience with both substance use and mental health issues, noting the importance of awareness.

Kathy Bendall, CEO and licensed social worker, stressed that there is hope for those struggling, despite their circumstances.

Counselors at Divine Intervention remain busy with people seeking treatment, underscoring the demand for mental health services.

As the mental health crisis continues to affect communities nationwide, the need for increased resources and awareness remains critical. Counselors at Divine Intervention remind individuals that they are not alone and that help is available.

