Shot fired at truck after fight at Home Depot, police say

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Police have released more information about a large police presence outside a Beavercreek Home Depot on Thursday.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers were called to the store on Presidential Drive around 5:40 p.m.

A caller told police they saw a man with a gun inside the store, and other witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot shortly afterward, according to a media release.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and detained the suspect.

Witness statements and store surveillance footage revealed that a fight broke out between two men inside the store.

During the argument, one man flashed a gun.

The other man left the store and entered a black pickup truck, police said.

When the man with the gun left the store, the black truck drove toward him, and he fired a shot toward the truck, according to police.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The suspected shooter has been identified, but police have not released his name as he is not facing official charges yet.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

