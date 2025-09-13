Shots fired near high school end football game in Ohio

Shots fired ends Ohio high school football game
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Shots were fired near an Ohio high school during a football game on Friday night.

A dispatcher told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, that three shots “were detected” near West High School.

They said that the shots may have been fired from a vehicle, but not the game.

A Columbus City School spokesperson told WBNS that the football game between West High and Eastmoor Academy ended due to reported gunfire in a nearby neighborhood.

They also said that the teams and fans left the stadium safely.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

