Shots fired outside local SportsPleX, nearby clinic damaged by bullets

Deputies are searching for the people responsible after a shooting that brought law enforcement from two different counties to one city on Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the Fairborn SpotsPleX and the Mercy Health emergency room were on lockdown for over six hours on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Fairborn police and the Clark County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls for help, with callers saying there was a shooting outside the SportsPlex in Fairborn.

Callers said the nearby Mercy Health Partners Emergency Room was hit by bullets.

Officers arrived within minutes before calling for nearby agencies to come and help.

People running from the gunfire hid in the ER building, according to Lt. Kristopher Shultz with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

For over six hours, investigators blocked off parts of the SportsPleX facility and the Mercy Health emergency room.

The suspects ran east on Dayton Road from the shooting and stopped at the United Dairy Farmers at 7910 Dayton Road.

Evidence was found at the UDF.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to how large the scene was, investigators requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to help.

