Shots ring out in quiet Springfield Neighborhood; Police search for suspected gunman

S Shaffer Street shooting Springfield (Paige Blauvelt/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — According to a police report, a Springfield officer was two blocks away on routine patrol and heard the gunshots at the intersection of South Shaffer and West Pleasant streets.

That is where the officer found the 21-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim tried to get into the cruiser after being shot.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spent the day in Springfield and learned that an officer nearby on routine patrol heard the shots on News Center 7, starting at 6:00.

She describes the neighborhood as quiet. However, on Monday night, she heard 10 rapid gunshots, scaring her small children.

The Springfield officer tried to lay the man down on the sidewalk while more officers and medics responded to the scene. He was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not named a person of interest in the shooting and said it’s an active investigation.

According to the police report, the victim said he did not know the shooter.

