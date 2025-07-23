‘Should be a wake-up call;’ Sheriff’s office sees ‘significant’ increase in OVI-related enforcements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they’re seeing a “significant” increase in OVI-related enforcement this year.

The office reported a 42 percent increase in OVI-related enforcement actions in 2025 so far.

Deputies have already recorded 125 impaired driving incidents so far this year. By this time last year, they had 88 similar incidents.

While the increase reflects the diligence of deputies working to keep the road, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it also points to a growing concern regarding the number of people driving under the influence.

“Every time our deputies stop an impaired driver, it’s a situation that could have turned deadly,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “These numbers should be a wake-up call—not just a statistic. Impaired driving is still happening far too often.”

The sheriff’s office is actively reminding drivers that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and dangerous. They emphasize that even prescription or over-the-counter medications can impair driving ability.

With summer in full swing and the back-to-school season approaching, the sheriff’s office encourages drivers to stay alert and make responsible choices to keep Montgomery County roads safe for everyone.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving, the sheriff’s office will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from August 15 through September 3, 2025.

