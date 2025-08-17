Showers, Few Storms Possible Overnight

It has been a hot start to the weekend across the Miami Valley! Dayton so far today has reached 91° and that marks the 18th time this year Dayton has reached 90 degrees or hotter.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1 (Marginal) Risk of severe weather for overnight tonight into early Sunday morning, meaning only an isolated severe storm is possible. This is focus north and west of Dayton.

The overall timing looks to be after midnight through 7AM Sunday morning. This timing should help us avoid any significant severe weather due to lower instability. Some may miss out on storms altogether depending on the eventual track.

The main concerns would be for strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Depending on how quick cloud cover and any rain departs Sunday morning we could still get close to 90 degrees on Sunday with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s.

