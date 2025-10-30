Showers with breezy winds for Thursday

DAYTON — Good early Thursday morning, Miami Valley! Weather Specialist nick Dunn here to break down what is going to be a rather wet and chilly day as we get ready to close out the month of October.

The saying “a year can make a difference” certainly applies for this month. Do you remember how dry last October was? I did some digging to refresh your memory because we are certainly far wetter this October compared to 2024!

Comparison

While Dayton has had a very wet October through this point, the same can not be said for everyone. We still have some very dry pockets across the northwestern parts of the Miami Valley, but even they are a bit wetter than last October. The rain today will help things a bit.

futurecast

The steadiest rainfall today will be east of I-75, which means that’s where the heavier totals will be as well. Rain will end before sunset tonight, but those who are planning to be out for trick or treat should dress warm!

Additional To Fall

The additional rainfall projections highlight eastern counties as getting the most additional rainfall, while totals will lighten up as you work west and into Indiana.

Feels Like

In addition to the rain, it stays windy through the day with gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour at times. This will drive the “feels like” temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The winds will subside some overnight as this system pulls away.

Halloween

If you have plans for Halloween night, expect cool temperatures and a bit of a breeze. Whether it is Touchdown 7 games or trick or treat, warm attire will be needed! At least it is not going to snow like some of us had on Halloween in 2023!