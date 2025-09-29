Sickle Cell Awareness Month highlighted by 7 Circle of Kindness Blood Drive

DAYTON — In recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, 7 Circle of Kindness and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive starting at 8 AM on Tuesday in Dayton.

The blood drive aims to support patients living with sickle cell disease, a condition that deforms red blood cells, causing pain and blood clots. Patients often require frequent blood transfusions, sometimes reaching as many as 100 units per year, to manage health complications.

“We need 17 CEK negative donors to donate 6 times a year in order for that one person to receive that 100 units of blood,” said Collen Meadows, a representative from the American Red Cross.

Donors participating in the blood drive will receive a $20 Amazon gift card as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the sickle cell initiative. The drive is open to anyone willing to donate, with a particular emphasis on those with type O blood, which is in high demand.“The African American population, 54% of that is type O.

Type O is the first thing that flies off the shelf if there’s an emergency,” Meadows explained, highlighting the critical need for type O blood donations.

Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive, but to avoid waiting, potential donors are encouraged to register for a donation spot. The American Red Cross recommends that donors stay hydrated and increase their iron intake before donating.

How to Participate:

Book your appointment online: RedCrossBlood.org (enter sponsor code “7Circle”)

Use the app: Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

Walk-ins: Welcome, but may experience longer wait times

The blood drive represents a significant effort to address the needs of sickle cell patients, with the potential to save lives through increased blood donations. “So simple as putting our arm out to help someone else,” Meadows emphasized the importance of community involvement in this initiative.

