Sidney sportswear company announces closure, layoffs

Augusta Sportswear PHOTO: Google Maps
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A local sportswear company will officially close its doors after providing formal notification to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Augusta Sportswear, Inc., also known as Momentec Brands, located in Sidney, Ohio, will permanently close its distribution center on January 30, 2026.

The closure of the facility will impact 58 workers. The layoffs will take place at one time and will not be a part of the phased-out schedule.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forwardsell or backsell information goes here....

TRENDING STORIES:

The company said the decision to close is part of a bigger strategic consolidation effort to centralize operations into a new facility in North Carolina. The closure is the direct result of financial and operational issues, including industry-wide impacts such as softer demand and rising costs.

The company said, “We believe this transaction will improve service levels and reduce costs, positioning Momentec for long-term sustainability.”

Momentec said all employees will be offered severance packages. It was also noted that one employee will be offered relocation to North Carolina, and a small number of roles may be transitioned to remote work.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!