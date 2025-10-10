Sidney sportswear company announces closure, layoffs

SIDNEY — A local sportswear company will officially close its doors after providing formal notification to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Augusta Sportswear, Inc., also known as Momentec Brands, located in Sidney, Ohio, will permanently close its distribution center on January 30, 2026.

The closure of the facility will impact 58 workers. The layoffs will take place at one time and will not be a part of the phased-out schedule.

The company said the decision to close is part of a bigger strategic consolidation effort to centralize operations into a new facility in North Carolina. The closure is the direct result of financial and operational issues, including industry-wide impacts such as softer demand and rising costs.

The company said, “We believe this transaction will improve service levels and reduce costs, positioning Momentec for long-term sustainability.”

Momentec said all employees will be offered severance packages. It was also noted that one employee will be offered relocation to North Carolina, and a small number of roles may be transitioned to remote work.

