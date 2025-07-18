Sinkhole prompts temporary road closure in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A sinkhole has developed in Dayton, prompting lane closures.

A sinkhole, measuring approximately 6 feet by 6 feet, has developed in the southbound lane of Riverside Drive at Ryburn Avenue, according to the city.

Currently, one southbound lane is closed.

To ensure there are no hidden voids beneath the surface, crews will need to remove additional pavement around the sinkhole.

A planned closure of southbound Riverside Drive at Seibenthaler Avenue will begin on Monday, July 21, at approximately 9 a.m. and is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, July 23, before 7 a.m.

Ryburn Avenue at Riverside Drive will also be closed during this time.

A detour will be in place from East Siebenthaler Avenue to North Main Street to East Hillcrest Avenue to Riverside Drive.

