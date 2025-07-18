Sinkhole prompts temporary road closure in Dayton

DAYTON — A sinkhole has developed in Dayton, prompting lane closures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A sinkhole, measuring approximately 6 feet by 6 feet, has developed in the southbound lane of Riverside Drive at Ryburn Avenue, according to the city.

Currently, one southbound lane is closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

To ensure there are no hidden voids beneath the surface, crews will need to remove additional pavement around the sinkhole.

A planned closure of southbound Riverside Drive at Seibenthaler Avenue will begin on Monday, July 21, at approximately 9 a.m. and is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, July 23, before 7 a.m.

Ryburn Avenue at Riverside Drive will also be closed during this time.

A detour will be in place from East Siebenthaler Avenue to North Main Street to East Hillcrest Avenue to Riverside Drive.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group