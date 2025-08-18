Sisters arrested, accused of firing shots into home

Unique Buchanan, Ciera Pitts (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two sisters were arrested after allegedly firing shots into a home in Dayton on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Two sisters, aged 28 and 32, reportedly went to the home to confront the occupant, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

At least one of the suspects fired shots, but no one was injured.

Police found two handguns in the suspects’ vehicle following the shots fired.

Both women were taken into custody and charged with felonious assault.

Online jail records show that Unique Buchanan and Ciera Pitts were arrested in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue.

