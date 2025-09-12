Six Flags announces future of Peanuts characters at Kings Island

MASON — People will see their favorite Peanuts characters at Kings Island for several more years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced an extension of its licensing agreement with Peanuts Worldwide.

It secured exclusive rights to Peanuts-themed entertainment and merchandise in its North America parks until December 31, 2030, according to a spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The agreement ensures that Six Flags will continue to be the exclusive amusement park partner for Peanuts in North America, providing themed areas, live entertainment, and exclusive merchandise across several parks, the spokesperson said.

This includes Kings Island in Mason.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Peanuts, which has delivered so many fun and cherished memories to our guests,” said Christian Dieckmann, Six Flags’ chief commercial officer. “Both of our brands are built on bringing families together and creating one-of-a-kind experiences and emotional connections. The renewed relationship between Six Flags and Peanuts Worldwide will enable both companies to enhance and extend their brands through themed areas, live entertainment, merchandise, and games.”

Kings Island expanded its award-winning kids’ area last year with Camp Snoopy, featuring the new roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soapbox Racers, and Beagle Scout Acres, a nature-themed play area.

The extended agreement between Six Flags and Peanuts Worldwide promises to enhance the experience for millions of park guests, continuing to bring the beloved Peanuts characters to life across North America, the spokesperson stated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group