Skeletal remains found 36 years ago in Ohio identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The skeletal remains of a man found 36 years ago in Ohio have been identified, according to the offices of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Nate Overmire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The remains were found on Nov. 3, 1989, along Walcutt Road in western Franklin County.

TRENDING STORIES:

They have since been identified as Ernest Emerson Carter, who was born in 1923, according to the offices.

“Solving a cold case takes teamwork, technology and tenacity – all of which were are on display in this case,” Yost said. “This type of public-private partnership has a direct impact on so many and brings real results to loved ones.”

Very little information is known about Carter’s life or death.

“We believe each person is worthy of dignity and respect,” Overmire said. “Our patients can no longer advocate for themselves so we must on their behalf. I am extremely proud of the compassionate, talented staff who worked on this case from my office, BCI and our community partners. Together, we were able to utilize science to solve a mystery.”

In 2000, the Franklin County coroner’s office submitted the remains to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Project LINK.

This project collects DNA samples from unidentified human remains from people with missing loved ones in hopes of turning up a match; however, no leads were found, the offices said.

Both offices said BCI did additional, advanced DNA testing on the remains throughout the following years, but didn’t get any leads.

Last year, the Porchlight Project got involved and paid for the testing conducted by Othram, which is a Texas-based forensics technology company, according to the offices.

This nonprofit project funds forensic genealogy for families of missing and murdered people.

“I am grateful to Ohio BCI, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and Othram for their collaboration and dedication throughout the process of solving this decades-old mystery,” Val Bogart, The Porchlight Project’s genetic genealogist, said. “I am hopeful the identification of Mr. Carter brings long-awaited answers and a step toward closure for all involved.”

BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit and genealogists were able to create a family tree and match a male relative, whose DNA was used to confirm the remains of Carter, according to the offices.

“There is technology here today that works, and it is able to give answers to a lot of families, like in this case,” Kristen Mittelman, Chief Development Officer for Othram, said. “We’re proud to work with law enforcement who are working every day to solve cases and help families.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group