Skyline Chili brings Mac & cheese Way back for limited time (Skyline Chili)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is bringing back a fan favorite.

Skyline announced on social media that it would bring back the Mac & Cheese Way for a limited time.

“We heard your cravings loud and clear. Mac & Cheese Way is back!” the company said on social media.

The Mac & Cheese way includes white cheddar Cavatappi Mac and Cheese, topped with either the original Skyline Chili or Chicken Chili, according to the Skyline website.

The Mac & Cheese Way is available at participating locations while supplies last.

