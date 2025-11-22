Skyline Chili brings Mac & Cheese Way back for limited time

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is bringing back a fan favorite.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Skyline announced on social media that it would bring back the Mac & Cheese Way for a limited time.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We heard your cravings loud and clear. Mac & Cheese Way is back!” the company said on social media.

The Mac & Cheese way includes white cheddar Cavatappi Mac and Cheese, topped with either the original Skyline Chili or Chicken Chili, according to the Skyline website.

The Mac & Cheese Way is available at participating locations while supplies last.

We heard your cravings loud and clear. Mac & Cheese Way is back! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1mJ6hEwJtV — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) November 21, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group