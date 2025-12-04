Skyline pizza available at some stores for limited time

Coney Pizza (WCPO/Skyline)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — For a limited time, you can now get a Skyline pizza at the grocery store.

Pictures of “Skyline Cheese Coney Pizza” in the frozen section of Kroger showed up on social media.

Our news partners at WCPO confirmed all Kroger locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Louisville are selling Skyline pizza in stores.

Skyline told WCPO the pizzas are a “holiday surprise,” with Kroger locations offering “extremely limited quantities” through the weekend (or while supplies last).

If you don’t make it to the store in time to pick up your own premade pizza, Skyline previously posted its recipe on social media so you can copy it at home.

