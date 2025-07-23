Slow-moving cleanup for fire pile at former market causing frustrations for neighbors

Fire piles at old Cornell Meat Market
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Neighbors are worried about the slow progress to clean up a large fire pile where a meat market once stood in Dayton.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to neighbors about their concerns. He’ll have that and why the cleanup has been moving slowly tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The old Cornell Meat Market caught fire last Halloween, and an emergency demolition was ordered in the aftermath. Now, almost nine months later, debris piles are still all over the property.

The sights, the sounds, and the smells are creating frustration for people living in the neighborhood.

