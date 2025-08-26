Small chlorine leak occurs at area water treatment plant; No injuries reported

By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A small chlorine leak occurred at an area water treatment plant late Friday night.

Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services was called to the city’s water treatment facility for a leak at approximately 11:10 p.m., a spokesperson from the city confirmed.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a plume on the west side of the facility.

At the time of the leak, one employee was inside the facility, the spokesperson said.

Crews surveyed the facility and evacuated the employee inside.

Residents within a half-mile of the facility were placed under a shelter-in-place order, but it was eventually lifted, the spokesperson said.

The Shelby County Hazmat team responded to the scene, and it was eventually determined that a small leak occurred during the transfer of a new 2000-pound tank.

The spokesperson said no chlorine got out of the water treatment containment room.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

