‘Smash it;’ Destructive invasive pest spotted in Miami Valley

CLARK COUNTY — An invasive species has put almost 20 counties in quarantine, and it’s now infiltrating the Miami Valley.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the invasive species, spotted lanternflies, are moving in from eastern Pennsylvania and bringing environmental destruction.

“That’s why we tell people, check your vehicles, check whatever you’re getting ready to haul. Look around and see these bugs. They love to jump on and hitchhike,” Brian Baldridge, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, said.

Experts at Ohio State said spotted lanterflies will give homeowners a headache.

The pests drain sap from trees and shrubs and produce a sticky substance called honeydew.

“Anything underneath a tree, or whatever they’re feeding on, a mold will grow on that honeydew. Makes it really annoying for homeowners,” Pamela Bennett, Horticulture Educator for OSU Extension in Clark County, said.

Spotted lanternflies caused 18 counties in Ohio to quarantine to slow the spread, but now it’s been spotted in the Miami Valley.

“Now that it’s been discovered in Clark County, you don’t have to report it. If you do find one in Clark County, the best thing to do is smash it. Your feet, your hands, whatever it takes to eliminate it,” Bennett said.

Experts are figuring out how many are in Clark County before considering quarantine.

