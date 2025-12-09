Smashburger closes Dayton location after 15 years

Dayton Smashburger permanently closes
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local Smashburger has closed after 15 years in business.

The Smashburger on Brown Street, near the University of Dayton, has permanently closed, according to a sign on the door.

“We regret to inform you that this location is permanently closed,” the sign reads. “We appreciate all of your support over the last 15 years.”

The sign suggests visiting the open Smashburger locations at 2315 Miamisburg Centerville Road and 6731 Miller Lane.

News Center 7 has reached out to Smashburger to confirm when it closed and the reason for the closure. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

