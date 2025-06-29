UPDATE: 4 passengers, 2 crew members dead after Ohio plane crash

TRUMBULL COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6:45 p.m.

Four passengers and two crew members are dead after a plane crash in Ohio on Sunday.

The plane took off at 6:53 a.m. and crashed less than seven minutes after it took off, according to Youngstown-Warren County Regional Airport officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) wrote on its social media page that a Cessna 441 crashed in Youngstown.

Crews recovered all six bodies from the plane, and they were transported to the coroner’s office, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

Howland Fire Chief Ray Pace said the plane landed in a “heavily wooded area.”

A woman told WOIO that the plane crash woke her up.

“I thought there was a storm and two more pops of thunder-like sound,” said Rachel Flowers.

She told WOIO that they saw flashing lights and billows of smoke.

“Smoke, lots of smoke, flames at the beginning, but the crews put it out pretty fast,” said Flowers. “I mean, they were on it.”

NTSB investigating Sunday's crash of a Cessna 441 in Youngstown, Ohio. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 29, 2025

