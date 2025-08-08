Smoke shop offers free joints in city with recreational marijuana ban

Bud City advertisement
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — People in a local city noticed an advertisement on their doorstop offering free joints, although marijuana is illegal to sell in the city.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson spoke to the business behind the advertisement.

The smoke shop sells hemp products containing “THCA” which is different than THC.

Everything inside the store is not technically classified as marijuana, according to the owner of Bud City.

We will update this story.

