Smoke shop that advertised ‘free joints’ raided by task force

FAIRBORN — Investigators say complaints about a local smoke shop led them to raid the property on Friday, but the owner says they will be open tomorrow.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was on the scene as investigators raided the shop. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Investigators had been out at Bud City Dispo in Fairborn since at least noon on Friday.

Part of the parking lot was blocked off with police tape as investigators were seen carrying dozens of boxes out of the smoke shop.

Investigators on the scene told News Center 7 that the investigation was triggered by multiple public complaints. They’re investigating whether the store is selling illegal amounts of marijuana.

