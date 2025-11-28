Smoke visible from highway after house fire in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Smoke was visible for miles after a fire in Greene County on Friday.

Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of Grange Hall Road around 5 p.m.

Viewers told News Center 7 they could see smoke from the area of I-675 at US-35.

Traffic cameras in the area captured plumes of smoke in the area.

Crews from Beavercreek, Fairborn, and Wright-Patterson are on scene.

