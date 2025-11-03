Smoke visible for miles after fire in Champaign County

Fire at West Court (Contributed/iWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

URBANA — Smoke was visible for miles after a fire in Urabana on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1 p.m., News Center 7 started getting reports of a fire in the 300 block of West Court Street.

Photos given to News Center 7 show black smoke coming from a building in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The address formally belonged to a towing company.

Urbana dispatchers were unable to confirm any information.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!