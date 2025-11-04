Snow chances arrive in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — The coldest air of the season will arrive early next week!

After several cold fronts slide through the Miami Valley, you’ll wake up Monday morning with low temperatures in the 20s. If and when this verifies at the Dayton International Airport (DAY), it will be the coldest air since the beginning of April.

Obviously that number means we are below freezing.

As the potent area of low pressure moves over the Great Lakes and the cold air sinks into the Valley, whatever moisture is leftover behind the low will fall in the form of snow. As of now, no accumulation is expected. Its just a shock factor.

So now is the time to get your Christmas decorations up!

