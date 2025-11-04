Snow chances arrive in the Miami Valley

Regional Futurecast
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — The coldest air of the season will arrive early next week!

After several cold fronts slide through the Miami Valley, you’ll wake up Monday morning with low temperatures in the 20s. If and when this verifies at the Dayton International Airport (DAY), it will be the coldest air since the beginning of April.

Obviously that number means we are below freezing.

As the potent area of low pressure moves over the Great Lakes and the cold air sinks into the Valley, whatever moisture is leftover behind the low will fall in the form of snow. As of now, no accumulation is expected. Its just a shock factor.

So now is the time to get your Christmas decorations up!

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!