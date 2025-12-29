Snow pile at Young’s Jersey Dairy melts, ending contest

When will the snow pile at Young's Jersey Dairy melt? Guess correctly and win

YELLOW SPRINGS — The snow pile at the center of a contest at Young’s Jersey Dairy has melted.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Young’s Jersey Dairy brought back its snow pile melting contest on Dec. 3.

The goal was to correctly guess the day and time when the pile would be completely melted.

Young’s shared on Monday morning that the pile had completely melted.

“Well, guess who won’t be joining us in ringing in 2026?” the Young’s team wrote on social media.

They said they’ll be reviewing the tapes to figure out the exact time the pile melted in order to determine the winner.

As previously reported, the winner will receive two Club Cowvin passes for 2026.

