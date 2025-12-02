Snow removal becomes top priority for cities and residents after heavy snowfall

SPRINGFIELD — Snow plow crews in Beavercreek and Centerville cleared main roads by noon today after the snow stopped early this morning.

Springfield crews are currently working to clear neighborhood streets, with 22 plows actively on the road.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” said Chris Moore, City of Springfield Service Director. “The crews have done a great job. The snow has stopped.”

Jacob Self, a Springfield resident, reported that the snowfall was about three to four inches. He noted that snow removal at his house took about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning.

Moore explained that his crews had already cleared main roads and were working on secondary streets and neighborhoods. “Right now, because it’s clean-up time, we have 22 plows on the road,” Moore stated.

Self expressed appreciation for the road conditions, saying, “I thought it was gonna be a lot worse when I got out, but they’re not that bad.”

With snow removal efforts underway, Springfield residents can expect clearer roads as crews continue to work throughout the day.

