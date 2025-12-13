Snow this evening, dangerous cold to follow for Sunday

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on a busy and snowy Saturday. This system will bring a solid amount of snow to start the weekend, but my concerns then turn to dangerously cold temperatures for Sunday into Monday.

Winter Alert

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue for us as we have impactful snow moving through. While snow slowly tapers off later tonight, gusty winds will take this fluffy snow and blow it around to cause road issues into Sunday morning.

Snow Map

The forecast remains unchanged as 3-6″ of snow is likely for everyone when you look at the map! A few reports to around 7 inches are possible south of I-70 in particular where some banding of snow has been rather frequent and longer lasting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Futurecast

Futurecast shows snow tapering off a bit by 8:00 PM, and by then temperatures are cold enough where salt is less effective. We will find the snow continuing to slowly add up through about 10:00-11:00 PM when all that is left are flurries. Windy conditions will make secondary roads and untreated surfaces slick through the remainder of the nighttime into Sunday morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Cold WX Advisory

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from tonight through Monday Morning. This is issued when the wind chills drop to -10 degrees or colder. We definitely have that on tap for Sunday and Monday mornings.

Sunday AM

The coldest wind chills will exist Sunday morning for everyone! Single digit air temperatures with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees are likely.

Monday AM

Monday morning is marginally better, but still dangerous as frostbite can set in within 30 minutes on exposed skin when wind chills drop below zero. Improvement will be noticed by afternoon with highs in the lower 20s. Stay safe!