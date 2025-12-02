Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area.
Here are the snowfall totals across the area:
Montgomery County:
- Huber Heights: 4.9 inches
- Moraine: 4.5 inches
- Centerville: 4.1 inches
- Miamisburg: 4 inches
- Brookville: 3.9 inches
- Vandalia: 3.8 inches
Clark County:
- Enon: 5 inches
- South Charleston: 4.1 inches
Miami County:
- Troy: 5.3 inches
- West Milton: 4.7 inches
Greene County:
- Xenia: 5 inches
- Cedarville: 5 inches
- Fairborn: 4.8 inches
- Yellow Springs: 4.7 inches
- Bellbrook: 4.5 inches
Darke County:
- Hollansburg: 6.6 inches
- Greenville: 6 inches
- Arcanum: 5.5 inches
- Versailles: 5.5 inches
- New Madison: 4 inches
Shelby County:
- Fort Loramie: 5.5 inches
- Lockington: 5.4 inches
- Sidney: 5.3 inches
- Houston: 5.2 inches
Champaign County:
Clinton County:
Auglaize County
- New Bremen: 6.5 inches
- Saint Marys: 5.7 inches
Logan County:
- Lakeview: 6.6 inches
- Rushsylvania: 6.5 inches
- Bellefontaine: 5 inches
Mercer County
Preble County
- West Manchester: 5 inches
- Eaton: 3.7 inches
Butler County:
- Hamilton: 4.5 inches
- Middletown: 4.5 inches
Warren County:
- Lebanon: 5.5 inches
- Mason: 5.5 inches
Union County, Indiana
Wayne County, Indiana
- Centerville: 6 inches
- Richmond: 5 inches
Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.
