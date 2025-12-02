Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area:

Montgomery County:

Huber Heights: 4.9 inches

Moraine: 4.5 inches

Centerville: 4.1 inches

Miamisburg: 4 inches

Brookville: 3.9 inches

Vandalia: 3.8 inches

Clark County:

Enon: 5 inches

South Charleston: 4.1 inches

Miami County:

Troy: 5.3 inches

West Milton: 4.7 inches

Greene County:

Xenia: 5 inches

Cedarville: 5 inches

Fairborn: 4.8 inches

Yellow Springs: 4.7 inches

Bellbrook: 4.5 inches

Darke County:

Hollansburg: 6.6 inches

Greenville: 6 inches

Arcanum: 5.5 inches

Versailles: 5.5 inches

New Madison: 4 inches

Shelby County:

Fort Loramie: 5.5 inches

Lockington: 5.4 inches

Sidney: 5.3 inches

Houston: 5.2 inches

Champaign County:

St. Paris: 5.2 inches

Clinton County:

Wilmington: 5 inches

Auglaize County

New Bremen: 6.5 inches

Saint Marys: 5.7 inches

Logan County:

Lakeview: 6.6 inches

Rushsylvania: 6.5 inches

Bellefontaine: 5 inches

Mercer County

Maria Stein: 5 inches

Preble County

West Manchester: 5 inches

Eaton: 3.7 inches

Butler County:

Hamilton: 4.5 inches

Middletown: 4.5 inches

Warren County:

Lebanon: 5.5 inches

Mason: 5.5 inches

Union County, Indiana

Liberty: 3.8 inches

Wayne County, Indiana

Centerville: 6 inches

Richmond: 5 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

