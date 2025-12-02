Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area:

Montgomery County:

  • Huber Heights: 4.9 inches
  • Moraine: 4.5 inches
  • Centerville: 4.1 inches
  • Miamisburg: 4 inches
  • Brookville: 3.9 inches
  • Vandalia: 3.8 inches

Clark County:

  • Enon: 5 inches
  • South Charleston: 4.1 inches

Miami County:

  • Troy: 5.3 inches
  • West Milton: 4.7 inches

Greene County:

  • Xenia: 5 inches
  • Cedarville: 5 inches
  • Fairborn: 4.8 inches
  • Yellow Springs: 4.7 inches
  • Bellbrook: 4.5 inches

Darke County:

  • Hollansburg: 6.6 inches
  • Greenville: 6 inches
  • Arcanum: 5.5 inches
  • Versailles: 5.5 inches
  • New Madison: 4 inches

Shelby County:

  • Fort Loramie: 5.5 inches
  • Lockington: 5.4 inches
  • Sidney: 5.3 inches
  • Houston: 5.2 inches

Champaign County:

  • St. Paris: 5.2 inches

Clinton County:

  • Wilmington: 5 inches

Auglaize County

  • New Bremen: 6.5 inches
  • Saint Marys: 5.7 inches

Logan County:

  • Lakeview: 6.6 inches
  • Rushsylvania: 6.5 inches
  • Bellefontaine: 5 inches

Mercer County

  • Maria Stein: 5 inches

Preble County

  • West Manchester: 5 inches
  • Eaton: 3.7 inches

Butler County:

  • Hamilton: 4.5 inches
  • Middletown: 4.5 inches

Warren County:

  • Lebanon: 5.5 inches
  • Mason: 5.5 inches

Union County, Indiana

  • Liberty: 3.8 inches

Wayne County, Indiana

  • Centerville: 6 inches
  • Richmond: 5 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

