Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released snow totals for the area for Saturday’s winter storm.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 9:10 p.m.:

Montgomery County:

  • Oakwood: 3.8 inches
  • Kettering: 3.5 inches
  • Centerville: 3 inches
  • Vandalia: 2.7 inches

Miami County:

  • Troy: 5.3 inches

Greene County:

  • Xenia: 5 inches
  • Shawnee Hills: 6.3 inches

Darke County:

  • Greenville: 5 inches

Clinton County:

  • Wilmington: 5.3 inches

Butler County:

  • Monroe: 5.8 inches

Warren County:

  • Lebanon: 5.6 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

